THE TEAM IS LED AND MANAGED BY PERSONS WANTING IN THE AREA OF LEADERSHIP
Six humiliating defeats in a row against New Zealand have raised certain key questions that the supreme managers of Pakistan cricket are required to answer.
What convinced the cricket bosses in Pakistan that Sarfaraz could lead Pakistan in not just one but all formats? There is no doubt that Sarfaraz came to limelight through some exceptional performances and he virtually sealed his place in the team as a very very capable wicket-keeper batsman. But was Tendulkar any lesser batsman? He had a stint with captaincy which was disastrous, and he quickly opted out of the role.
Captains require a special kind of natural ability to lead, to guide, to make right decisions and to take upon his shoulders the responsibility of each player’s. performance.
Ever since Sarfaraz has been made Captain, his own performance has been crumbling under the weight of responsibility. A dictum had been coined for Sarfaraz by the Karachi media: SARFARAZ WILL NEVER LET THE TEAM DOWN. I think this dictum went a long way in building huge pressure on Sarfaraz’s sub-conscious mind. And the results of this pressure are getting more and more visible with each match.
A true captain can bring about a turnaround in any match almost single-handedly, and thereby lift the spirits of all his team members.
Sarfaraz unfortunately after each lost match has only one explanation to make:
“Our batting failed.”
I think he should learn to say: “I failed both as a batsman and as a captain”.
It is clearly visible that the Coach and the Manager of the team are as much responsible for the gloom in Pakistan’s dressing room as Sarfaraz.
What was the fun in promoting Faheem Ashraf to the opener’s role in the last ODI?
What kept Sarfaraz promoting himself in batting order instead of throwing Nawaz and Haris in the line of fire in the first T20?
Why was Umar Ameen preferred over Ahmad Shahzad?
I don’t think Pakistan’s team is comprised of sub-standard performers. I think the team is led and managed by persons wanting in the area of leadership.
Let there be three captains in three formats of the game.
Sarfaraz need not be fired. He can continue to lead in the T20 format.
