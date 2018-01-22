Pakistan batting woes continue as New Zealand win 1st T20
Pakistan´s batting woes continued Monday in the first Twenty20 in Wellington as New Zealand beat the tourists by seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
New Zealand chased down 106 with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls remaining, driven by a power batting show by Colin Munro (49*).
Pacer Rumman Raees struck twice to remove the in-form Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips early, injecting new energy into the bowling side after Pakistan suffered yet another embarrassing batting collapse earlier.
He had Guptill caught for a mere 2 runs, and bowled out Phillips for 3. But Munro and Tom Bruce overcame the early setback and smashed the ball around the park to put New Zealand on track to chase the target.
Shadab Khan ended Bruce’s innings at 26, as New Zealand lost their third wicket at 57.
For Pakistan, only Babar Azam and Hasan Ali, in a 30-run partnership for the eighth wicket, reached double figures. Babar was the last man out for 41, with two balls remaining in the innings, while Hasan (23) distinguished himself with a huge six to see Pakistan pass their lowest T20 score of 74 set against Australia six years ago.
Before the late charge by Babar and Hasan, Pakistan had again been let down by their recognised batsmen, just as they were when losing all five one-day internationals against New Zealand. The tourists had hoped the change of format would bring a change of fortune but they were in trouble in the second over when Tim Southee, standing in as captain for the injured Kane Williamson, removed Fakhar Zaman for three.
Fakhar´s opening partner Umar Amin faced seven balls before he was captured by Seth Rance without scoring.
Mohammad Nawaz, a regular tail-ender who never faced a ball in his previous seven matches, was promoted up the order to replace Fakhar and was dropped by Ross Taylor on the first ball he faced.
He managed to get off the mark in the following over but only lasted nine balls before he became Southee´s second victim and was gone for seven.Anaru Kitchen dismissed Haris Sohail for nine and Pakistan were four for 22 in the sixth over.
Southee finished with the best New Zealand figures of three for 13 while Seth Rance took three for 26..
Pakistan were without Shoaib Malik who is out of the series after a delayed concussion suffered during the fourth ODI.
