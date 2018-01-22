With the revival of the MMA,the religio- political parties are going to be a strong contender in the ensuing elections in the KPK to great extent and in Balochistan to some extent. The JUI(S) this time round is not a part of it but this is not going to cause much difference to the MMA.
In the KPK it is going to be a contest among the MMA,the ANP,the PPP,the PTI and Nawaz League. Chances are that there would be a coalition government in Peshawar with the chief minister belonging to that political party which plays its card better than others while making seat adjustments and election alliances during election. Both Zardari and Fazlur Rehman are shrewd executioners of the game of politics. They are considered to be one- up over others in the game for power . It is not a remote possibility if the JUI(F) switches its political loyalties to the PPP as both these two politicians have a soft corner in their heart for each other. The possibility of PPP and the JUI(F) entering into a marriage of convenience in Balochistan on the eve of general election,therefore,cannot be ruled out altogether.
Zardari would go the whole hog to retain strength of his party in Sindh. He would try to snatch as many seats from the Nawaz League in Panjab as possible both in the National Assembly as well as in the Punjab assembly . Zardari has very cunningly launched his son in the Panjab’ s politics in order to achieve his political objective. The PTI is going to give the PPP a tough fight both in Panjab and KPK. Insiders believe that Zardari wants her sister Faryal Talpur to be the next chair person of the Senate for which he can go to any extent . It is a pity that in the past a big amount of money had changed hands in the senate elections and if history repeats itself in coming March many unforeseen and strange happenings can take place in the senate election which the PPP is now seriously considering to contest .
Revival of the MMA
