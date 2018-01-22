Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces meets Chief of the Naval Staff; Signifies bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and KSA
Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily is being received by CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.
ISLAMABAD, January 22:Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.
Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Chiefs of Staff and Principal Staff Officers at NHQ. Later, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were held. Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were focused. A comprehensive brief was also given to the visiting dignitary.
Visit of Naval Headquarters was followed by an impressive Investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar, where Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily was conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) by President Mr. Mamnoon Hussain; one of Pakistan’s highest military awards, in recognition of his distinguished services and significant contributions towards further strengthening fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in general and Navies of both the brotherly nations in particular.
In the second leg of his visit, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily is scheduled to meet Naval Field Commands at Lahore and Karachi.
Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces enjoy a long-standing and brotherly relationship. In the formative years of Royal Saudi Naval Forces, training facilities and technical advice rendered by Pakistan Navy laid solid foundation for the development of close ties between the two Navies. A number of senior officers of Royal Saudi Naval Forces were trained in Pakistan. It is pertinent to highlight that Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily, is the third consecutive Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces who is a graduate of Pakistan Naval Academy. After assuming the office of Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, this is his first official visit to any foreign country which reflects his close association with Pakistan.
This visit is expected to strengthen the bilateral collaboration between the two Navies. -PR
