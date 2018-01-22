NAB files supplementary reference against Nawaz in Avenfield reference
ISLAMABAD, January 22: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a supplementary reference against Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield properties reference in accountability court on Monday.
NAB told the court that there are fresh evidences against Nawaz Sharif and his family. Seven new witnesses have been included in the reference .
Two witnesses are from United Kingdom and two are from information ministry, the reference mentioned. The Television interviews of Nawaz Sharif , Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and
Hussain Nawaz are included in new references.
Sharif family is facing three reference in total in accountability court.-Agencies
NAB files supplementary reference against Nawaz in Avenfield reference
ISLAMABAD, January 22: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a supplementary reference against Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield properties reference in accountability court on Monday.
NAB told the court that there are fresh evidences against Nawaz Sharif and his family. Seven new witnesses have been included in the reference .
Two witnesses are from United Kingdom and two are from information ministry, the reference mentioned. The Television interviews of Nawaz Sharif , Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and
Hussain Nawaz are included in new references.
Sharif family is facing three reference in total in accountability court.-Agencies