Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwaar to be arrested if he doesn’t cooperate, says IO
Naqeebullah’s father demands justice after arriving in Karachi
KARACHI, Janfuary 22: SSP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani said on Monday that suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his associates will be arrested if they fail to cooperate with the police.
Anwaar is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud.
A committee formed to probe the killing of Naqeebullah found the 27-year-old innocent. It termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless. In its report, the committee also stated that there was no proof that Naqeebullah was a terrorist.
While speaking with journalists, Qaimkhani said strict departmental
action will be taken against people found involved in the case.
The official said that the police have been unable to contact the former Malir SSP.
Qaimkhani informed that senior officials tried to contact Anwar through various sources, but to no avail. He added that notice were also posted in this purpose.
“This is the first part of the process, whatever will happen, it will be according to the law and all legal criteria will be fulfilled,” he said.
SSP Qaimkhani said that the case will be investigated on merit, and no pressure of anyone will be taken by the department.
Rao Anwaar has announced that he will not appear before the probe team, claiming that he is facing a one-sided inquiry.
Anwar failed to appear before the probe committee and Inspector General Police Sindh AD Khawaja on Monday.
While referring to the probe committee, he said there was no point in going where there was no hope for justice.
Anwar alleged that a malicious campaign against him was being perpetuated and dismissed the allegation that he unlawfully held people under his custody.
The father of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud’s arrived in Karachi and demanded justice for the extrajudicial murder of his son.
“I want justice for my son,” Khan Mohammad said, adding that he was thankful to those who had stood united with him to seek justice for the murder of his son.
A jirga (tribal assembly of elders) of the Mehsud tribe have camped in the metropolis’ Sohrab Goth vicinity.
Naqeebullah’s father said the entire country was saddened by the killing of his son.
“It was Naqeebullah’s wish that his son would serve in the Pakistan Army some day,” he said.-Agencies
