Sharifs issuing threats to NAB, judiciary after having corruption exposed: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, January 22: Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said the Sharif brothers are issuing threats to National Accountability Buereu (NAB) and the senior judiciary after having “their billions in corruption exposed”.
In his latest criticism of Sharifs, the PTI chairman termed their behaviour as shameful and unacceptable.
Imran also claimed that the people will not the “Sharif dictatorship” to continue and referred to their rule as fironiyat.
Earlier, the PTI chairman alleged that the Sharif family was destroying the moral values of the country’s youth. “Shameful! In no democracy in the world would [would] this be acceptable: A disqualified money launderer’s face on a govt health card! Apart from using taxpayer money to protect criminals, Sharif mafia destroying moral values of our youth: As if nothing wrong with corruption/money laundering,” Imran had tweeted.
The PTI chief’s statement had come after deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif had criticised his political opponents during a party rally in Haripur on Saturday.
Nawaz had said the people had rejected the politics of allegations practiced by his opponents, alluding to the PTI.
Criticising PTI, Nawaz had questioned the party’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that it was the PML-N that constructed a motorway connecting the province to Punjab to improve the standard of living of the people.-Agencies

