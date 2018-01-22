Indian aggression will always get most befitting response: COAS
RAWALPINDI, January 22Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control and Working Boundary in Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors where local commanders briefed him about Indian ceasefire violations specifically targeting civil population across the LoC and Working Boundary.
The Army Chief appreciated effective and a responsible response of own troops to Indian unethical targeting and high morale of troops and civilians.
General Bajwa directed for enhanced protective measures including
construction of additional community shell protection shelters for civil population. He especially hailed heroic determination of local population against Indian blatant aggression.
Defence Minister visits LoC, says Pakistan will deliver robust response to Indian aggression. He said that Pakistan’s commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as response limitation.
“Indian aggression or any misadventure shall always get a most befitting response,” he added. Later, the COAS also visited CMH Sialkot to meet injured citizens due to recent Indian shelling.
Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander Gujranwala Corps Lieutenant General Amir Abbasi were present during the visit. -DNA
