COURTS, NOT CROWDS, WILL DECIDE THE FUTURE OF THE PML (N)
The PML (N) propagandists have been busy comparing the ‘thumping Nawaz show of Haripur’ with the dismal crowd presence in the Lahore public meeting of the three challenging parties—-i.e the PPP, the PAT and the PTI.
In this context, it cannot be beyond the comprehension of any sane analyst that the fate of the PML (N) government is unlikely to be decided in the political arena.
The cases in the NAB and the Supreme Court are going to decide the future of the party in power.
The Lahore show was not any reflection of the popular appeal of the PTI, as the basic purpose of the combined public meeting was to register unanimity, among the three parties involved, of political stand on the issue of the Model Town massacre.
It was not easy for Imran Khan to appear on the same stage with Asif Ali Zardari whom he has always held responsible for the rise of the corruption culture in the country.
Finally a formula was devised which served the purpose of registering solidarity with Allama Qadri on the issue of the Model Town massacre, without making Imran Khan look like an ally of Asif Ali Zardari.
The PTI obviously made no effort to mobilize the crowed presence.
COURTS, NOT CROWDS, WILL DECIDE THE FUTURE OF THE PML (N)
The PML (N) propagandists have been busy comparing the ‘thumping Nawaz show of Haripur’ with the dismal crowd presence in the Lahore public meeting of the three challenging parties—-i.e the PPP, the PAT and the PTI.
In this context, it cannot be beyond the comprehension of any sane analyst that the fate of the PML (N) government is unlikely to be decided in the political arena.
The cases in the NAB and the Supreme Court are going to decide the future of the party in power.
The Lahore show was not any reflection of the popular appeal of the PTI, as the basic purpose of the combined public meeting was to register unanimity, among the three parties involved, of political stand on the issue of the Model Town massacre.
It was not easy for Imran Khan to appear on the same stage with Asif Ali Zardari whom he has always held responsible for the rise of the corruption culture in the country.
Finally a formula was devised which served the purpose of registering solidarity with Allama Qadri on the issue of the Model Town massacre, without making Imran Khan look like an ally of Asif Ali Zardari.
The PTI obviously made no effort to mobilize the crowed presence.