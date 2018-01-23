Anti Pakistan Rhetoric and our Media

Extra ordinary vigor is visible on part of India in pursuing vicious media campaign against Pak armed forces . Maligning Pak security forces in fabricated incidents of human rights violation , religious or sectarian conflicts and terrorism is a time tested Indian tactics . Artful selling of false victimhood theme as sufferer of cross border terrorism provided India a diplomatic edge upon Pakistan which should be attributed more to our negligent approach . Her favorite thrust line is blaming Pak army for conspiring against political government and number of RAW funded periodicals and media websites publishing negative articles revolving around desk generated false stories. One such favorite fabricated blame is that Army was supporting the Faizabad sit-inn to put the political government on the back foot . Indian designs are understandable and any sane mind can easily sift the true intent of the enemy but similar propaganda in most of the local English media requires a different response .There are undeniable developments indicating tilt of english media in favor of anti Pakistan forces . Many dubious writers meaningfully joining voice with Indo-American anti Pakistan rhetoric on account of Afghan crisis , cross border terrorism and nuclear assets .Disturbance is never surprising in Afghanistan rather a positive development sounds unusual and unique. Obviously this uniqueness is not meant to be often specially once it is related to peace and stability in Afghanistan. One should not think of peace with American boots on ground. A simple understandable lesson from Iraq and Libya which is equally applicable on Afghanistan now. No stone left unturned in blaming each other for the existing troubles being faced by both neighbors Afghanistan and Pakistan. I think, it is too much of anger based on decades old mistrust sufficient enough to blur the vision of both sides. Undoubtedly, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the prime sufferers of prolong disturbance. There is a need to fix the responsibility through a realistic glance at history. Afghan unrest has direct impact on Pakistan. A negative impact stretched over security, political, administrative and socio-economic fields. Pak threat perception naturally revolves around Indian maneuvers which are persistently raising alarm to an unimaginable vertex. It was Russian invasion in late 70s which forced Pakistan to have an eye towards western side. Indian factor was definitely in play with Russian muzzles aiming at Pakistan from Afghanistan. Indo-Russia unholy alliance made Pakistan bleed in East Pakistan. So, Russian invasion in Afghanistan had an extra threat for Pakistan. America was very much focused on the scene and efficiently tamed Pak concerns into her favor. Rest all is a darker side of history for all players. A history of misery, agony, unrest and bloodshed stretched over four decades. This is what exactly Afghanistan is suffering from and besides her, next sufferer is Pakistan. Resistance fight against Russian forces was patronized by USA and understandably a country like Pakistan could never had any option but to sail with flow of river. Obviously, there were heavy mistakes on internal front specially on account of management of Afghan refugees and a highly negligent approach towards religio-political groups actively involved in Afghan jihad. Though Pakistan has to face irreparable political damages during Zia era, but devastating effects of Afghan crisis is much attributable to foreign players. Zia departed in 88 due to air crash and there after we could not find any meaningful policy shift from political leadership too. Pakistan neither invited Russia to invade Afghanistan nor had capability to resist American designs. Afghanistan’s case is a worst example of global players’ wrath and a charge sheet against so called ‘International Conscious’. Recent Pak-Afghan tension is sorrowful. Both neighbors who suffered infinitely in hands of foreign players are pointing guns at each other. How funny American allegations sound that Pakistan was supporting unrest in afghanistan . Someone should ask USA, have you ever aimed for a meaningful restoration of peace? It is unfortunate that master mind of this regional unrest is moving the strings of Afghan puppet government with India fully on board. Aggression towards Pakistan suits to Afghan puppet government as pulled and played by her choreographer. Case of Afghan people is entirely different. It is an open reality that onus of decades long unrest and bloodshed rests with Russia and much more on America. Haqqani network rhetoric raised by USA in fact reflects her anxiety on apparent failure in Chinese containment. Terrorism has never been a problem for USA as president Regan hosted Afghan Mujahideen at white house and today Obama followed by Trump hug Modi viciously, once who was named as ‘butcher of Gujarat’. So here we can easily trace the roots of the crisis. Unfortunately , our media masters have no interest in pleading the case of Pakistan and it seems more malicious once these hateful minds precisely follow the poisonous policy line dictated by RAW and America.
Anti Pakistan Rhetoric and our Media
ABDULLAH MUSTAFVI
Extra ordinary vigor is visible on part of India in pursuing vicious media campaign against Pak armed forces . Maligning Pak security forces in fabricated incidents of human rights violation , religious or sectarian conflicts and terrorism is a time tested Indian tactics . Artful selling of false victimhood theme as sufferer of cross border terrorism provided India a diplomatic edge upon Pakistan which should be attributed more to our negligent approach . Her favorite thrust line is blaming Pak army for conspiring against political government and number of RAW funded periodicals and media websites publishing negative articles revolving around desk generated false stories. One such favorite fabricated blame is that Army was supporting the Faizabad sit-inn to put the political government on the back foot . Indian designs are understandable and any sane mind can easily sift the true intent of the enemy but similar propaganda in most of the local English media requires a different response .There are undeniable developments indicating tilt of english media in favor of anti Pakistan forces . Many dubious writers meaningfully joining voice with Indo-American anti Pakistan rhetoric on account of Afghan crisis , cross border terrorism and nuclear assets .Disturbance is never surprising in Afghanistan rather a positive development sounds unusual and unique. Obviously this uniqueness is not meant to be often specially once it is related to peace and stability in Afghanistan. One should not think of peace with American boots on ground. A simple understandable lesson from Iraq and Libya which is equally applicable on Afghanistan now. No stone left unturned in blaming each other for the existing troubles being faced by both neighbors Afghanistan and Pakistan. I think, it is too much of anger based on decades old mistrust sufficient enough to blur the vision of both sides. Undoubtedly, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the prime sufferers of prolong disturbance. There is a need to fix the responsibility through a realistic glance at history. Afghan unrest has direct impact on Pakistan. A negative impact stretched over security, political, administrative and socio-economic fields. Pak threat perception naturally revolves around Indian maneuvers which are persistently raising alarm to an unimaginable vertex. It was Russian invasion in late 70s which forced Pakistan to have an eye towards western side. Indian factor was definitely in play with Russian muzzles aiming at Pakistan from Afghanistan. Indo-Russia unholy alliance made Pakistan bleed in East Pakistan. So, Russian invasion in Afghanistan had an extra threat for Pakistan. America was very much focused on the scene and efficiently tamed Pak concerns into her favor. Rest all is a darker side of history for all players. A history of misery, agony, unrest and bloodshed stretched over four decades. This is what exactly Afghanistan is suffering from and besides her, next sufferer is Pakistan. Resistance fight against Russian forces was patronized by USA and understandably a country like Pakistan could never had any option but to sail with flow of river. Obviously, there were heavy mistakes on internal front specially on account of management of Afghan refugees and a highly negligent approach towards religio-political groups actively involved in Afghan jihad. Though Pakistan has to face irreparable political damages during Zia era, but devastating effects of Afghan crisis is much attributable to foreign players. Zia departed in 88 due to air crash and there after we could not find any meaningful policy shift from political leadership too. Pakistan neither invited Russia to invade Afghanistan nor had capability to resist American designs. Afghanistan’s case is a worst example of global players’ wrath and a charge sheet against so called ‘International Conscious’. Recent Pak-Afghan tension is sorrowful. Both neighbors who suffered infinitely in hands of foreign players are pointing guns at each other. How funny American allegations sound that Pakistan was supporting unrest in afghanistan . Someone should ask USA, have you ever aimed for a meaningful restoration of peace? It is unfortunate that master mind of this regional unrest is moving the strings of Afghan puppet government with India fully on board. Aggression towards Pakistan suits to Afghan puppet government as pulled and played by her choreographer. Case of Afghan people is entirely different. It is an open reality that onus of decades long unrest and bloodshed rests with Russia and much more on America. Haqqani network rhetoric raised by USA in fact reflects her anxiety on apparent failure in Chinese containment. Terrorism has never been a problem for USA as president Regan hosted Afghan Mujahideen at white house and today Obama followed by Trump hug Modi viciously, once who was named as ‘butcher of Gujarat’. So here we can easily trace the roots of the crisis. Unfortunately , our media masters have no interest in pleading the case of Pakistan and it seems more malicious once these hateful minds precisely follow the poisonous policy line dictated by RAW and America.