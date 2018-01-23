The tension among the various state institutions is growing by the day in this country which is not a good development. Every one of them has to play its role prescribed in the constitution of the country and political norms of parliamentary democracy, otherwise, the entire system of parliamentary democracy can go haywire thus to the detriment of the stability of the country.
Let us recollect what is expected from each one of them. The judges are supposed to speak through their written verdicts only. Are they following this age old dictum? Parliament is supposed to legislate only. The executive is to implement only the legal fiats of the elected government. The Fourth Estate which has gained a lot of importance in the national scheme of things, lately, is expected to be impartial and hold the mirror to the other state institutions if they are not going by the book.
It is pitiable that the legislature is not performing its work properly and so weak has it become that it cannot enforce discipline on those parliamentarians who abuse and taunt to it to its face. The judiciary has to willy nilly interfere occasionally in the work of the executive because it is not redressing the problems of the teeming millions of the country.
Parliament which is an elected body and is supposed to represent the sentiments and aspirations of the masses has not been able to discipline the executive. It seems to suffer from loss of moral weight. Needless to say if the elected people are not paragon of virtue they are neither feared nor respected my the mandarins.
Rift among state institutions
