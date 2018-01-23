Rao Anwaar, 7 others booked for killing Naqeebullah
Rao Anwar placed on ECL after SC takes notice of attempt to go abroad
KARACHI: Police Tuesday registered FIR of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud against former SSP Malir Rao Anwaar and seven other police officers over death of the youth in ‘fake’ police encounter in Karachi last week, sources reported.
According to our correspondent, the FIR, registered on the complaint of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud’s father, includes sections of anti-terrorism act.
Officials said Rao Anwar, who was removed from his post as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir on Sunday, and seven other policemen have been booked in the FIR for their involvement in the alleged extrajudicial killing.
Earlier today, interior ministry put mane of Rao Anwar on exit control list (ECL) on Supreme Court’s order.
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this morning stopped him from leaving the country at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport.
A three-member committee tasked to investigate the killing has recommended arrest of Malir Rao Anwar.
The committee, headed by Additional IGP Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, comprises DIG East Sultan Ali Khowaja and DIG South Azad Khan.
The committee has found that the South Waziristan youngster was killed in a staged encounter.
The enquiry committee has submitted its initial report to Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D. Khowaja.
Meanwhile, suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar Ahmed was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after it took notice of his reported attempt to leave the country.-Agencies/Sabah
