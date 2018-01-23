Killer of seven-year old Zainab arrested: Shehbaz

LAHORE, January 23: Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that after 14 days of untiring efforts of JIT, Punjab Forensic Laboratory, investigation agencies, political leadership, civil administration and media the culprit of seven-year old Zainab killed in Kasur has been arrested. He said name of the killer is Imran Ali. He said that 24 years old Imran Ali is a serial killer. Shahbaz Sharif said that the arrest of the killer of Zainab is the result of only team work. Addressing a press conference along with father of Zainab, Haji Muhammad Ameen Ansari, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Punjab government Spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and other officials, Shahbaz Sharif thanked Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI, DG MI, DG IB, special branch and other officials for providing support in arresting the culprit. He said the culprit has confessed all the crimes in polygraphic test. He said that the DNA test of the culprit was also matched with the samples collected from the site from where the dead body of Zianab was recovered.
Shahbaz Sharif said that the first phase of arresting the killer has been completed and now second phase of prosecution of the killer will be started.
Shahbaz Sharif requested the chief justice Lahore High Court to initiate hearing of the case day and night in anti-terrorist court. Shahbaz Sharif said it is the desire of Haji Ameen Ansari and whole nation to hang the culprit at the chowk. Shahbaz said for this purpose if legislation is required this work should also be done. He said that the accused of such incidents should be dealt with iron hands. He said that through this we could stop killings of innocents. He said after conducting DNA tests of 1108 people the killer has been pointed out.
Shahbaz Sharif said the data of three hundred thousand people was also secured from NADRA for apprehending the culprit. Shahbaz Sharif also offered assistance for the arrest of the killer of four year old girl Asma in Mardan and Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi. Shahbaz Sharif requested the political parties to not do politics on such incidents and should work jointly for the elimination of the crimes from the country. Shahbaz said that Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa has contacted the Punjab government for provision of help in arresting the killer of Asma in Murdan. Shahbaz assured every possible support to the Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa government for arresting the killer of Asma.
Shahbaz Sharif said he will also meet with the heirs of the other girls killed in Kasur and justice will also be done with the heirs of the other killed girls in Kasur.
Earlier on Tuesday, police in Kasur claimed to have arrested the man responsible for the heinous rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab.
Forensic specialists confirmed that the DNA sample from accused Imran matches with the sample found from Zainab’s body.
Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house on January 4 in Kasur. Her body was recovered from a garbage heap on January 9. The post-mortem of the minor revealed that she had been raped before being murdered.
The suspect Imran, said to be 24-years-old, was familiar with Zainab’s family and would also frequent the minor girl’s house.
Imran was picked up initially by the police but was let go without testing his DNA after the family intervened and identified him as someone familiar and trusted.
After being let go Imran had fled from Kasur and for a short while was residing in Pakpattan.
On the orders of the District Police Officer (DPO), certain individuals were rounded-up again including Imran and their DNA tests were conducted.
The suspect was picked up five days earlier and interrogated which further confirmed that Imran was, in fact, the perpetrator of the crime. According to police sources, Imran has also confessed to his crime.
Imran had shaved his beard after the incident which helped him evade arrest till now as the CCTV footage showed a man sporting a beard. – Sabah
Killer of seven-year old Zainab arrested: Shehbaz
