Institute to preserve the superb history and legacy of the Army: Army Chief

  • Army Institute of Military History inaugurated at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, January 23: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated working of Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) on Tuesday in a ceremony at the Army Auditorium, GHQ.
A large number of senior serving and retired military officers attended the ceremony.
AIMH has been established to record, archive, preserve and compile the history of Pakistan Army and act as Center of Excellence for study of military history in the country. Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the founding team of AIMH on progress made in establishing the institute and expected that the institute would go a long way in preserving and keeping alive, the glorious history and heritage of Pakistan Army .-DNA

