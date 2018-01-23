Nawaz, Maryam attacking SC, NAB out of fear of conviction: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, January 23: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has claimed that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were attacking the apex court and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as they were aware that they will be convicted in the ongoing corruption references against them.
Imran took to Twitter on Tuesday to lash out at his political rivals, claiming Maryam Nawaz had presented fake documents to the Supreme Court to cover up her ownership of four apartments in London’s Mayfair neighbourhood as concluded by the JIT formed to probe the Panamagate scam.
Imran also took a broadside at Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the younger Sharif brother was also playing the victim card in a corruption reference over Ashiana Housing scam against him.
He said if the Punjab CM was clean then he should face all charges like he did for one year despite never holding any public office.
The PTI chief said that Shehbaz Sharif’s Ashiana Housing scam was only the tip of an iceberg, claiming that much bigger scams will be uncovered once probe by NAB started on sasti roti (cheap bread) and metro bus projects.
Imran claimed that the contract had been kept under wraps in the mass transit projects specifically mentioning the Orange Train project. Massive kickbacks were given in Punjab road construction contracts and Danish schools among other development projects, he added.
The statement came a day after the Khan-led party decided against dissolving the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government during the ongoing campaign against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as the leadership remained divided on the issue.
The PTI chief was expected to dissolve the K-P assembly after he and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, a close ally of khan had cursed the Parliament during an anti-government rally oraginsed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Tahirul Qadri at Lahore’s Mall Road last week.-Agencies
