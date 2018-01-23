Our restraint should not be construed as our weakness: CJP
ISLAMABAD, January 23: Supreme Court (SC) has imposed a complete ban on any media talk about case pertaining to Electoral Reforms Act -2017 outside the court.
The court has issued notices to all respondents including Nawaz Sharif besides adjourning the hearing of the case till February 6.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) during the hearing of the case remarked ” our restraint be not construed as our weakness. Raja Zafar ul Haq is a senior parliamentarian. Raja Sahib knows it well how much respect we pay to the parliamentarians. This institution should also maintain our respect.
He further remarked “there would be no media talk about this case outside the SC.
A 3-member bench of SC presided over by CJP Mian Saqib Nisar took up for hearing the petitions filed against Electoral Reforms Act.
Addressing Raja Zafar ul Haq, the CJP remarked ” good to see you Raja Sahib. I am very happy to see you after a long period.
Raja Zafar ul Haq said ” we came to know about this case on Friday evening. Two weeks time may please be given to us in this case.
Lawyer Zulfiqar Bhutta said ” I am also a petitioner in this case. A few days are very crucial for Pakistan.
Farogh Nasim, counsel for Sheikh Rashid said ” I have filed petition seeking an interim order against Nawaz Sharif re-election as president of PML-N.
CJP inquired ” tell us can stay order be given or otherwise against legislation of assembly. Farogh Nasim said Nawaz Sharif has become head of his party as a result of the amendment.
He prayed the court not to allow both the parties in connection with the adjournment of the case on next hearing.
CJP remarked ” good speeches are delivered outside. Whosoever are speakers should contest their case on their own. Khawaja Saad Rafiq is a good speaker. We keep on hearing Saad Rafique outside but we can not speak there. We will talk too after hearing Khawaja Saad Rafiq here. There will be no talk about this case outside the court.
CJP observed ” Pervez Rashid delivered a speech but with affection and love. We are exercising restraint and will continue to do so. We don’t want attention is diverted and we get embroiled in other matters. Our restraint is not construed as our weakness.
CJP remarked ” Saad Rafique has to understand the law. We listen. We can not come on TV to give him reply. We have to determine the jurisdiction of the court. SC can be requested and it cannot be pressurized.
CJP inquired who will appear on behalf of Nawaz Sharif. Pervez Rashid said he will appear from Nawaz Sharif side. The court while adjourning the hearing of the case till February 6 issued notices to the respondents.-Agencies
