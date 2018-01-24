LEARN FROM JUNIORS !

The victory of Pakistan Under 19 team over South Africa in the quarter finals of the Super League has given the cricket-lovers of this country something to cheer about.
Pakistan Under 19 team is only two victories away from the world cup. The performances of Shaheen Afridi as a pacer and Zaryab Ali as a middle order batsman have proved that the New Zealand conditions can be coped with, if one applies one’s mind.
Our senior team is still in New Zealand, and if our players can bring about a turnaround in their mindset, and come out of the pressure they have allowed to blunt their skills, the T-20 series can still be won.
The key is the Captain’s mindset and performance. He has to lead from the front. He should promote himself in the batting order and show the other players the way. This was exactly what Imran Khan had done in the World Cup that Pakistan won.
I will prefer Hafeez over Haris, and Ahmad Shahzad over Umar Amin in the crucial second match.

News In Pictures

Our restraint should not be construed as our weakness: CJP
Nawaz, Maryam attacking SC, NAB out of fear of conviction: Imran Khan
Prime Minister warns U.S over counterproductive actions
Institute to preserve the superb history and legacy of the Army: Army Chief
Killer of seven-year old Zainab arrested: Shehbaz
Rao Anwaar, 7 others booked for killing Naqeebullah
Chief of Army Staff meets international hockey players
Indian aggression will always get most befitting response: COAS
Sharifs issuing threats to NAB, judiciary after having corruption exposed: Imran Khan
Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwaar to be arrested if he doesn’t cooperate, says IO
NAB files supplementary reference against Nawaz in Avenfield reference
Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces meets Chief of the Naval Staff; Signifies bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and KSA

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved