LEARN FROM JUNIORS !

The victory of Pakistan Under 19 team over South Africa in the quarter finals of the Super League has given the cricket-lovers of this country something to cheer about.
Pakistan Under 19 team is only two victories away from the world cup. The performances of Shaheen Afridi as a pacer and Zaryab Ali as a middle order batsman have proved that the New Zealand conditions can be coped with, if one applies one’s mind.
Our senior team is still in New Zealand, and if our players can bring about a turnaround in their mindset, and come out of the pressure they have allowed to blunt their skills, the T-20 series can still be won.
The key is the Captain’s mindset and performance. He has to lead from the front. He should promote himself in the batting order and show the other players the way. This was exactly what Imran Khan had done in the World Cup that Pakistan won.
I will prefer Hafeez over Haris, and Ahmad Shahzad over Umar Amin in the crucial second match.
