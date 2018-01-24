Asif’s unbeaten 74 takes Pakistan into semi-finals
Middle-order batsman Ali Zaryab Asif’s brilliant knock helped Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets to cement a last-four spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 World Cup in Christchurch on Wednesday.
The day started with Pakistan captain Hasan Khan winning the toss and opting to field first in bowling-friendly conditions.
His decision paid dividends as Proteas lost first four wickets for just 43 runs inside the first 16 overs.
However, a 56-run partnership for the fifth-wicket between wicket-keeper batsman Wandile Makwetu and Jean du Plessis helped the side recover and post a competitive total of 189-9 in their allotted 50 overs.
Makwetu finished the innings with the top score of 60 off 65 balls with the help of four fours and one six.
For Pakistan, right-arm pacer Muhammad Musa was the pick among the bowlers as he claimed three wickets and gave away just 29 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.
In reply, the Boys in Green had a relatively solid start, but kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
But left-handed Asif, fresh from an inspiring 59 in the previous match against Sri Lanka, kept his calm and played a match-winning innings of 74 not out off 111 balls with the help of five boundaries to take his team over the line with more than two overs to spare.
He was well supported by all-rounder Saad Khan, who scored 26 off 62. Asif was awarded player of the match for his outstanding batting performance.
