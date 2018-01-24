The recent statement of the US government that henceforth it would not be war on terror but its concern to contain the grown and growing influence of China and Russia in the world affairs that would be high on its list of priorities, is a major shift in the Washington’s foreign policy. Is history going to repeat itself?
Soon after the Second World War, the Americans started its Cold War against Stalin’s Soviet Union which it considered to be more sinister than Hitler’s Germany. Pakistan played a vanguard role in it by pandering to America’ s wishes . What were Baghdad Pact, SEATO and CENTO, if not military pacts hidden under the garb of economic aid agreements?We played second fiddle to the American policy to such an extent that we earned deep rooted enmity of Moscow in the process which hasn’t forgiven us for that even up to this day.
In Moscow today Putin is in power and he represents a majority of those Russians who are licking their wounds over the dismemberment of Soviet Union at the hands of the American CIA and who want to see Moscow regaining its lost glory and position in the comity of nations.
China has also progressed a great deal in almost all fields of life, lately and Washington considers it as a potent threat to its position in international affairs. The Americans would never like the re-emergence of the Russians on the world scene. The worst scenario for them would be to see Moscow and Beijing putting up a joint front against them in the world . After the break up of Soviet Union, Washington thought itself to be the undisputed master of unipolar world. This is no longer the case and this upsets it tremendously.
Is history repeating itself?
The recent statement of the US government that henceforth it would not be war on terror but its concern to contain the grown and growing influence of China and Russia in the world affairs that would be high on its list of priorities, is a major shift in the Washington’s foreign policy. Is history going to repeat itself?
Soon after the Second World War, the Americans started its Cold War against Stalin’s Soviet Union which it considered to be more sinister than Hitler’s Germany. Pakistan played a vanguard role in it by pandering to America’ s wishes . What were Baghdad Pact, SEATO and CENTO, if not military pacts hidden under the garb of economic aid agreements?We played second fiddle to the American policy to such an extent that we earned deep rooted enmity of Moscow in the process which hasn’t forgiven us for that even up to this day.
In Moscow today Putin is in power and he represents a majority of those Russians who are licking their wounds over the dismemberment of Soviet Union at the hands of the American CIA and who want to see Moscow regaining its lost glory and position in the comity of nations.
China has also progressed a great deal in almost all fields of life, lately and Washington considers it as a potent threat to its position in international affairs. The Americans would never like the re-emergence of the Russians on the world scene. The worst scenario for them would be to see Moscow and Beijing putting up a joint front against them in the world . After the break up of Soviet Union, Washington thought itself to be the undisputed master of unipolar world. This is no longer the case and this upsets it tremendously.