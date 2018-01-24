Shehbaz should admit mistake, seek apology from nation: Khursheed Shah
ISLAMABAD, January 24: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday declared Shehbaz Sharif as the failed Chief Minister.
Criticizing the Punjab CM’s yesterday’s Press Conference on the floor of the house, he said that it was shameful for Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif for clapping over the arrest of prime suspect in rape and murder of minor seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur.
The opposition leader said that no one celebrates and claps over the rape and murder of a minor girl as Shahbaz Sharif did in yesterday’s
Press Conference.
Shah went on to say that where the resolutions are moved in the House on other issues, a resolution should also be moved on Shahbaz Sharif’s act, adding that the Parliament should condemn Shahbaz Sharif’s clapping.
“The Punjab chief minister should admit his mistake and seek an apology from the nation,” he added.-Agencies
Shehbaz should admit mistake, seek apology from nation: Khursheed Shah
ISLAMABAD, January 24: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday declared Shehbaz Sharif as the failed Chief Minister.
Criticizing the Punjab CM’s yesterday’s Press Conference on the floor of the house, he said that it was shameful for Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif for clapping over the arrest of prime suspect in rape and murder of minor seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur.
The opposition leader said that no one celebrates and claps over the rape and murder of a minor girl as Shahbaz Sharif did in yesterday’s
Press Conference.
Shah went on to say that where the resolutions are moved in the House on other issues, a resolution should also be moved on Shahbaz Sharif’s act, adding that the Parliament should condemn Shahbaz Sharif’s clapping.
“The Punjab chief minister should admit his mistake and seek an apology from the nation,” he added.-Agencies