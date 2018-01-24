Maritime University to be built soon in Pakistan: Naval Chief

KARACHI, January 24: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi announced on Wednesday that a maritime university will be set up soon in the country.
Addressing a gathering at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Admiral Abbasi said that Pakistan has been blessed with unlimited resources but unfortunately a resource like the sea is not properly utilised.
The naval chief also said that maritime security should be overseen by one ministry instead of multiple ministries.
Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan has great potential for promotion of fisheries. He said steps are needed for the welfare of fishermen.
He called upon business community to come forward for commercial utilization of Maritime.
Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also announced to establish Maritime Works Organization for development of infrastructure at coastal areas.-Sabah

