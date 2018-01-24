SC issues another contempt notice to Jang Group for false attribution

Image result for SC issues another contempt notice to Jang Group for false attribution

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC), on Wednesday, issued another contempt notice to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jang Group and others for falsely attributing in their July 6, 2017 story the apex court as having directed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to look after the affairs of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).
The three judge bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, also asked Geo News CEO Mir Shakeelur Rehman and others to appear in person on February 7. During the hearing, the court asked the reporter, Ahmad Noorani, in question to show evidence to establish his story but he failed to do so.
Earlier, the bench gave Noorani the opportunity to tender an unconditional apology for making the telephone call to a judge but he refused.
In July last year, the top court had issued contempt notices to the Jang Group on publishing a ‘controversial’ story relating to the role of the ISI in the Panama Papers case. A three-judge bench issued contempt notices to owners Mir Shakeelur Rehman, Mir Javedur Rehman, and reporter Noorani over ‘false reporting’ related to the case.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Imran Khan lauds China’s efforts in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan
SC issues another contempt notice to Jang Group for false attribution
U.S drone kills two militants in Pakistan
Naqeebullah killing: Police conducting raids for Rao Anwaar’s arrest, will travel to Islamabad
Maritime University to be built soon in Pakistan: Naval Chief
Justice (R) Syed Asghar Haider appointed NAB Prosecutor General
Shehbaz should admit mistake, seek apology from nation: Khursheed Shah
Senate Committee seeks public hanging of abductors who kill, sexually assault minors under 14
Asif’s unbeaten 74 takes Pakistan into semi-finals
Militants storm Save the Children aid group office in Afghanistan
Our restraint should not be construed as our weakness: CJP
Nawaz, Maryam attacking SC, NAB out of fear of conviction: Imran Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved