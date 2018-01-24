SC issues another contempt notice to Jang Group for false attribution
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC), on Wednesday, issued another contempt notice to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jang Group and others for falsely attributing in their July 6, 2017 story the apex court as having directed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to look after the affairs of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).
The three judge bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, also asked Geo News CEO Mir Shakeelur Rehman and others to appear in person on February 7. During the hearing, the court asked the reporter, Ahmad Noorani, in question to show evidence to establish his story but he failed to do so.
Earlier, the bench gave Noorani the opportunity to tender an unconditional apology for making the telephone call to a judge but he refused.
In July last year, the top court had issued contempt notices to the Jang Group on publishing a ‘controversial’ story relating to the role of the ISI in the Panama Papers case. A three-judge bench issued contempt notices to owners Mir Shakeelur Rehman, Mir Javedur Rehman, and reporter Noorani over ‘false reporting’ related to the case.-Agencies
