Imran Khan lauds China’s efforts in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan
Chinese Ambassador calls on PTI Chairman in Islamabad
China is looking forward to build better relations with PTI, one of the biggest political parties of Pakistan: Yao Jing
Chairman PTI Imran Khan presenting a memento to Ambassador of China, Yao Jing after meeting in Bani Gala, Islamabad on Wednesday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, January 24: Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China Yao Jing called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan at Chairman’s Secretariat Islamabad on Wednesday.
Chairman PTI expressed satisfaction at the growing friendly party to party relations between PTI and CPC.
In a wide ranging discussion on a number of issues, Chairman PTI lauded China’s efforts to eradicate poverty from the country and fight against corruption.
He assured full support for the successful completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project stating that this project will play a pivotal role in the uplift of the people of both countries and will also strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
Talking about Afghanistan Chairman PTI stated that Pakistan
wants long lasting peace in Afghanistan and he added that peace in the region is conditioned to peace in Afghanistan.
He lauds China’s efforts in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.
According to the details furnished by CMD Chairman PTI will soon visit China.
Chinese Ambassador stated that PTI is the largest party of Pakistan and China is looking forward to build better relations with one of the biggest political party to cooperate in different fields.
Chinese Ambassador thanked Chairman PTI for the warm welcome. Jahangir Khan Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Fawad Chaudhry also attended the meeting.-Sabah
Imran Khan lauds China’s efforts in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan
Chairman PTI Imran Khan presenting a memento to Ambassador of China, Yao Jing after meeting in Bani Gala, Islamabad on Wednesday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, January 24: Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China Yao Jing called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan at Chairman’s Secretariat Islamabad on Wednesday.
Chairman PTI expressed satisfaction at the growing friendly party to party relations between PTI and CPC.
In a wide ranging discussion on a number of issues, Chairman PTI lauded China’s efforts to eradicate poverty from the country and fight against corruption.
He assured full support for the successful completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project stating that this project will play a pivotal role in the uplift of the people of both countries and will also strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
Talking about Afghanistan Chairman PTI stated that Pakistan
wants long lasting peace in Afghanistan and he added that peace in the region is conditioned to peace in Afghanistan.
He lauds China’s efforts in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.
According to the details furnished by CMD Chairman PTI will soon visit China.
Chinese Ambassador stated that PTI is the largest party of Pakistan and China is looking forward to build better relations with one of the biggest political party to cooperate in different fields.
Chinese Ambassador thanked Chairman PTI for the warm welcome. Jahangir Khan Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Fawad Chaudhry also attended the meeting.-Sabah