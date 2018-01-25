During the meeting of the Chairman Senate Mr. Raza Rabbani with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, issues of key importance related to legislation and the forthcoming elections were discussed, and it is reported that the CJ, Justice Saqib Nisar expressed his resolve to uphold the highest values of the rule of law and to ensure that the elections are held in free and fair environment, and their results are regarded as credible.
If democracy is to be given a fair chance of proving its true value, it is vital that the Administration under which the elections are held is unbiased and enjoys authority to ensure fairplay— and that the Election Commission that conducts the elections is comprised of persons whose integrity is beyond any doubt and who have no inherent loyalties for, and hostility towards any party.
The present Election Commission is woefully short of the requisites of fairplay, as it has been constituted through a deal between Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mr. Asif Ali Zardari.
It’s biggest and most visible shortcoming is that it is connected to the government-in-power through the key office of its Secretary.
Any elections worthy of winning credibility will have to be subservient to the following requisites.
(1) The Election Commission is reconstituted.
(2) The qualification of the contesting candidates is thoroughly verified on the basis of Articles 62/63 of the Constitution, so that no shady character can carve his or her way into the highest Law-Making forum.
YOU ARE SO RIGHT MR. CHIEF JUSTICE BUT…..
