Pakistan outclass New Zealand in second T20 to level series
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 48 runs in the second T20 international to level the series 1-1 in a high-scoring thriller at Eden Park, Auckland on Thursday. Finding form after a dismal run, Pakistan batsmen put up an imposing total of 201-4 after Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bat.
Player-of-the-Match Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam hit fifties, while Ahmed Shehzad marked his return to the playing XI with a fiery 44 off 34 balls. Skipper Sarfraz, who promoted himself up the order, contributed 41 off 24 while back-in-form Babar Azam stayed not out at 50 off 29 deliveries.
New Zealand were bowled out at 153, after a combination of pace attack, spin and brilliant fielding led Pakistan to end the Kiwis’ 13-match winning streak (across all formats).
Mohammad Amir removed Colin Munro for 1 and Rumman Raees dismissed captain Kane Williamson for golden duck off a brilliant catch by Haris Sohail.
Haris ran out Tom Bruce soon after with an incredible direct hit that reduced the Kiwis to 47-3.
Shadab Khan then removed Martin Guptill at 26, leaving New Zealand at 52-4.
Faheem Ashraf got Glenn Phillips while Shadab had Grandhomme stumped. The Kiwis beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the first T20 in Wellington, as the tourists’ batting woes persisted. The Green Shirts could only manage a total of 105, with only Babar Azam and Hasan Ali reaching double figures. New Zealand chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls remaining, driven by a power batting show by Colin Munro (49*). – MD
