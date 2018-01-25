It is unimaginable that Brazil , Argentina, Italy or Germany should not be among the first three of four positions in every world football tournament. Time was when Pakistan hockey team used to reach victory stand of every premier world hockey tournament worth its salt held anywhere in the world. For good 40 years our hockey team ruled the roost. The rot seems to set in in mid 1980 and it continues. Pakistan hockey team has not been able to find its feet for about last 30 years or so.
Not that we have no hockey talent in the country. Not that we haven’t quality senior hockey players available with us to train the new lot. Pakistan can pride on the fact that we have produced hockey players, the likes of which were never seen by the hockey world. For instance, mention can be made of Hameedi, Naseer Bunda, Abdul Waheed, Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Habib Ali Kiddie, Matiullah, Samiullah, Kalimullah, Hasan Sardar, ShahNaz, Fazlur Rehman, Qazi Mohib, Rashid junior, Atif, Tanveer Dar, Munir Dar, Ghulam Rasool. Noor Alam, Asad Malik, Manzoor junior and Khalid Mahmood.
The government has not been munificent in financially helping the PHF to sort out its affairs in the manner it has been helping the PCB. Young players would be attracted to hockey only if their economic future is secured and if they don’t face bread and butter problems.
One doesn’t see any chance of Pakistan hockey team bouncing back in the world ranking because of the absence of will and realisation on the part of the authorities that hockey is our national game and it should be treated as such.
Hockey’s decline continues
