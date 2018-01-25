Hockey’s decline continues

It is unimaginable that Brazil , Argentina, Italy or Germany should not be among the first three of four positions in every world football tournament. Time was when Pakistan hockey team used to reach victory stand of every premier world hockey tournament worth its salt held anywhere in the world. For good 40 years our hockey team ruled the roost. The rot seems to set in in mid 1980 and it continues. Pakistan hockey team has not been able to find its feet for about last 30 years or so.
Not that we have no hockey talent in the country. Not that we haven’t quality senior hockey players available with us to train the new lot. Pakistan can pride on the fact that we have produced hockey players, the likes of which were never seen by the hockey world. For instance, mention can be made of Hameedi, Naseer Bunda, Abdul Waheed, Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Habib Ali Kiddie, Matiullah, Samiullah, Kalimullah, Hasan Sardar, ShahNaz, Fazlur Rehman, Qazi Mohib, Rashid junior, Atif, Tanveer Dar, Munir Dar, Ghulam Rasool. Noor Alam, Asad Malik, Manzoor junior and Khalid Mahmood.
The government has not been munificent in financially helping the PHF to sort out its affairs in the manner it has been helping the PCB. Young players would be attracted to hockey only if their economic future is secured and if they don’t face bread and butter problems.
One doesn’t see any chance of Pakistan hockey team bouncing back in the world ranking because of the absence of will and realisation on the part of the authorities that hockey is our national game and it should be treated as such.

News In Pictures

SC orders JIT to investigate Dr Masood’s revelations
Imran Khan demands JIT probe into child pornography network linked to Zainab’s rape
LHC wants verdict in Zainab murder case seven days after indictment
Pir Sialvi agrees to call off protest after meeting Shehbaz
KPK Cabinet approves amendments in Draft Control of Narcotics Substance Bill 2017
No organised sanctuary of Afghan terrorists in Pakistan: ISPR
Pakistan outclass New Zealand in second T20 to level series
Trump says he is willing to testify under oath in U.S.-Russia probe
Imran Khan lauds China’s efforts in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan
SC issues another contempt notice to Jang Group for false attribution
U.S drone kills two militants in Pakistan
Naqeebullah killing: Police conducting raids for Rao Anwaar’s arrest, will travel to Islamabad

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved