No organised sanctuary of Afghan terrorists in Pakistan: ISPR
Says Jan 24 drone attack was on Afghan refugee camp
RAWALPINDI, January 25: The drone strike on January 24 in Spintal, Hangu district was on individual target who had morphed into Afghan Refugees and not any organized terrorists sanctuary which have been eliminated.
According to the ISPR, out of total 54 Afghan refugees camps / complexes in Pakistan, 43 are in KP with overlap in FATA (complexes in Hangu including where drone struck on Jan 24 shown on the map).
This validates Pakistan’s stance that left over terrorists easily morph into Afghan Refugees camps/complexes.
Thus their early and dignified return to Afghanistan is essential. Pakistan’s brotherly hospitality to peaceful Afghan refugees must not be exploited by the terrorists.-Agencies
No organised sanctuary of Afghan terrorists in Pakistan: ISPR
RAWALPINDI, January 25: The drone strike on January 24 in Spintal, Hangu district was on individual target who had morphed into Afghan Refugees and not any organized terrorists sanctuary which have been eliminated.
According to the ISPR, out of total 54 Afghan refugees camps / complexes in Pakistan, 43 are in KP with overlap in FATA (complexes in Hangu including where drone struck on Jan 24 shown on the map).
This validates Pakistan’s stance that left over terrorists easily morph into Afghan Refugees camps/complexes.
Thus their early and dignified return to Afghanistan is essential. Pakistan’s brotherly hospitality to peaceful Afghan refugees must not be exploited by the terrorists.-Agencies