No organised sanctuary of Afghan terrorists in Pakistan: ISPR

  • Says Jan 24 drone attack was on Afghan refugee camp

Image result for No organised sanctuary of Afghan terrorists in Pakistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, January 25: The drone strike on January 24 in Spintal, Hangu district was on individual target who had morphed into Afghan Refugees and not any organized terrorists sanctuary which have been eliminated.
According to the ISPR, out of total 54 Afghan refugees camps / complexes in Pakistan, 43 are in KP with overlap in FATA (complexes in Hangu including where drone struck on Jan 24 shown on the map).
This validates Pakistan’s stance that left over terrorists easily morph into Afghan Refugees camps/complexes.
Thus their early and dignified return to Afghanistan is essential. Pakistan’s brotherly hospitality to peaceful Afghan refugees must not be exploited by the terrorists.-Agencies

News In Pictures

SC orders JIT to investigate Dr Masood’s revelations
Imran Khan demands JIT probe into child pornography network linked to Zainab’s rape
LHC wants verdict in Zainab murder case seven days after indictment
Pir Sialvi agrees to call off protest after meeting Shehbaz
KPK Cabinet approves amendments in Draft Control of Narcotics Substance Bill 2017
No organised sanctuary of Afghan terrorists in Pakistan: ISPR
Pakistan outclass New Zealand in second T20 to level series
Trump says he is willing to testify under oath in U.S.-Russia probe
Imran Khan lauds China’s efforts in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan
SC issues another contempt notice to Jang Group for false attribution
U.S drone kills two militants in Pakistan
Naqeebullah killing: Police conducting raids for Rao Anwaar’s arrest, will travel to Islamabad

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved