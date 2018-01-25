LHC wants verdict in Zainab murder case seven days after indictment
LAHORE, January 25: The Lahore High Court directed the special anti-terrorism court hearing the Zainab rape, murder case to give its verdict in seven days after the submission of the challan (charge-sheet), said a notification issued on Thursday.
Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house on January 4 in Kasur. Her body was recovered from a garbage heap on January 9. The post-mortem of the minor revealed that she had been raped before being murdered.
On Wednesday, A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) has handed Imran Ali Naqshbandi, the accused in the rape and murder case of Zainab, to police on a 14-day physical remand.
During his ATC appearance, Imran admitted to the rape and murder of Zainab.
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif requested the chief justice of the Lahore High Court to ensure that the hearing of the case is heard day and night, without any delay.
In the notification issued by the Lahore High Court’s additional registrar, terror charges have been included against the suspect.-Sabah
