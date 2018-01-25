Imran Khan demands JIT probe into child pornography network linked to Zainab’s rape
ISLAMABAD, January 25: Imran Khan on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation by the joint investigation team (JIT) into the alleged child pornography network that came to light after the arrest of suspect Imran Ali in the Zainab murder and rape case.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman took to Twitter and said, “A strong JIT must investigate this thoroughly including the Kasur child pornography case.”
He believed it is likely that powerful people are involved in the heinous crimes against innocent children. “Clearly the scale of these crimes ag our innocent children shows involvement of powerful people,” he tweeted.
Imran Khan acknowledged that the suspect allegedly owned as many as 37 bank accounts. He also demanded investigation of the 2015 Kasur child pornography case.
The PTI leader lashed out at Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for his remarks about the child pornography case saying it is merely a land dispute. He said, “Rana Sanaullah shamefully dismissed (it) as a land dispute.”
It is worth mentioning that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif tasked the JIT to associate senior representatives from State Bank of Pakistan and DG Forensic Science Agency to inquire into the issue and finalise the investigation accordingly after revelation regarding bank accounts allegedly held by the accused in 7-year-old’s murder case
An anchorperson during today s appearance at the Supreme Court claimed that a minister and high-profile political personality is behind the accused.-Agencies
