SC orders JIT to investigate Dr Masood’s revelations
Zainab case: Shahid Masood claims Imran ali has 37 bank accounts
ISLAMABAD, January 25: Supreme Court has ordered the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Zainab murder case to investigate the revelations being put by media anchor and political analyst Dr. Shahid Masood .
In his program yesterday, Shahid Masood alleged that there is a huge racket behind Zainab’s rape and murder. He further claimed that prime suspect Imran is member of that international mafia. Imran has 37 bank accounts, alleged Masood .
The TV anchor further claimed that a federal minister and a politician is also involved in this racket and supporting Imran Ali. After his program, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice and summoned Dr. Masood today.
According to media reports, the TV anchor submitted the details of accounts, name of political figures in the court.
“The court will get into base of these allegations,” CJP remarked. The apex court ordered the authorities to complete investigation within two day.
The hearing was adjourned till Monday.-Agencies
