SEVERAL PUBLIC HANGINGS WILL BE REQUIRED TO MEET THE DEMANDS OF JUSTICE
Zainab murder case has taken yet another twist. This twist has come as no surprise for me and for those who have followed the trail of events that had put Qasur in limelight, a couple of years or so back, for very unenviable (rather shameful) reasons. It had been revealed that a mafia was running a SEX INDUSRTY in Qasur that had market the worldover. The raw material of this industry was procured through abduction of children of both genders who were then subjected to horrifying sex abuse, and the finished product landed in the world market through cyberspace in the form of the ugliest of the ugly videos. This industry happens to be enjoying a market worldwide, that runs into billions of dollar. The market of this damnable industry is code-named as the DARK WEB. The West with all its affluence, liberal values and frequently admired open-mindedness is characterized by moral deprivation that borders around (and has its abode in) the perversion of the most despicable nature.
One will never know how many Zainabs have perished or been made to perish so as to keep this horrifying TRADE running. This man Imran Ali, as has been alleged by the famed anchorperson and analyst Dr. Shahid Masud— even though is merely a foot-soldier—is sitting over scores of bank accounts spread out globally.
Dr. Shahid Masud is anything but an idiot, to have jeopardized his career by making his accusations in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and sharing sensational information with the honourable CJ.
The wheels of probe have been set into motion. Highly influential persons including a Federal Minister are said to constitute the Mafia that runs this industry — not without the knowledge and connivance of high police officials.
The whole country is crying for Imran Ali’s blood. Everyone wants him to be hanged publically sooner than later. Ironically those ignoble Masters of this Trade whom he has served, should be wishing him to be found dead the very first morning to come.
Imran Ali must meet a befitting end. More so those whom he has served.
