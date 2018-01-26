Blood Trail From Kashmir To Assam

What is happening at India – Myanmar border might be alarmingly surprising to some ignorant minds but to many well informed quarters it is the true reflection of world’s so called the largest democracy. UNLFW , an alliance of rebel groups operating in North East India announced rather imposed a complete boycott of Indian National days including the most celebrated Republic Day . A loud and clear statement on this account by the Chairman of the front Lt General (retired) Khongo Konyak was published in many Indian papers . Residents of western south east asian territory have stood up against illegitimate Indian occupation . Frequency of rebellion attacks on Indian troops have increased many folds as reported by Indian media. So it is not happening only in IOK rather a bitter fashion under the three coloured flag with meaningless claims of secularism and humanity . A state can not reap peace after sowing the seeds of hatred , extremism and religious discrimination . Verbal claims need to be proved with equally matching actions otherwise they remain worthless. Impact becomes worst when it is a matter of collective nature and actions of a state contradict with constitutional bindings. India is the most relevant example of this phenomenon. We observe too much celebrations and ceremonial activities on account of Indian republic day which is primarily linked to the adoption of constitution for an independent state. Unfortunately, the most acclaimed prominence of Indian constitution, secular values or the equality of all citizens, remains the most neglected segment in all practical manifestations. A society infected with deep rooted class and creed based discriminatory customs have not yet been able to adopt noble human values documented in the constitution. Indian republic’ constitution contains Article 370 which empowers India to control Jammu & Kashmir which in fact is not the part of Indian state’ territory. Controlling or holding kashmir against the wishes of its residents is the biggest contradiction in Indian constitution. Had it been in line with public opinion then why to keep more than 0.7 million troops in Kashmir? Article 370 is the biggest black spot on forehead of Indian republic and decades long inhuman violence is further darkening its shade. Human tragedy in Kashmir is just one most significant contradiction prevailing in hateful Indian society. It is not the end of story here! More abhorrent scenes emerge when it comes to religious discrimination. Who can forget the countless anti muslim riots taking place all across the India since partition. What a republic it is, which enabled an extremist activist like Modi to rise to the top most executive offices of CM and PM. A prejudiced person like MODI, who as CM was prime accused of anti muslim riots, got elected as PM. Rise of BJP under Modi’s leadership is the biggest denial of Indian constitution. India has never been secular in the past and it is more prejudiced today than ever in the past. ‘HINDUTUA’ is the practical manifestation of the word secularism endorsed in Indian constitution. Religious discrimination has never been exclusive for the Muslims only. Sikhs too had their share as the operation ‘Blue Star’ launched at the Golden temple remains the vertex point. Assassination of the PM Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh body guards was the natural reaction of the operation BLUE STAR which further provided the basis of a terrible operation all across the Punjab against Sikhs. Rajiv Gandhi too paid the price for Indian discriminatory and hegemonic stance against Tamils. Violent extremist Hindus have no mercy for low caste tribes though they follow the Hindu religion. Inhuman treatment with Dalits puts a big question on social fiber of Indian society. Celebration of republic day has no meaning, once the Dalits face discrimination, Kashmiris have bayonet at neck, Sikhs protest all over the world for justice , masses in western south east asian region striving for freedom and meanwhile the cow is more sacred than human lives! In present age of speedy communication , for how long India can befool the world about the freedom movements rising all across the country once the blood trail is stretched from Kashmir to Assam.
Blood Trail From Kashmir To Assam
Abdullah Mustafvi
