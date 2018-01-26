PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances

Image result for PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering to implement a players’ management policy to regulate the appearances of cricketers in various T20 and other format leagues around the world.
Chairman PCB Najam Sethi told media on Thursday that the head coach of Pakistan team Mickey Arthur has been advised to prepare players’ management plan for every player individually.
“Mickey has been told to prepare a players management plan for every player, individually of every player. On how much cricket he should play and what he needs,” he said.
“We are finalising a policy on players’ management to regulate players’ permission on leagues and reciprocal arrangements on leagues.”
Speaking about the team’s dismal performance in the tournament, the PCB chairman said that he was also disappointed to see, but insisted that players and team management should be backed. “Series loss was a disappointment, but these players are very good and they are working hard,” Sethi said. The PCB chief said that he had a long discussion with Micky Arthur who discussed various issues with him regarding Pakistan cricket.
“I spoke to Mickey yesterday, he told me his analysis and a key decision in that meeting. Mickey says that he’s preparing for World Cup 2019 and seeks complete support from us,” Sethi said. “He will give his report following the series. Some players were injured and some were fatigued too,” he said, when asked if he discussed the reasons of the defeat in the ODI series against New Zealand.
He also agreed with the suggestion that the captain should be leading from the front.
“Sarfraz batting at 6th, 7th was not good for team and it is decided that he should bat at earlier. I am happy that he accepted the advice and it worked in 2nd T20I today,” Sethi said.
He also said that there is no threat to Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the third edition of the league will be played as scheduled.
“PSL was never in danger, as long as I am here, no one can stop PSL, it will continue to grow,” he said.
“All our efforts are for the PSL, it is giving us fresh blood and also helping us revive international cricket at home.”
The PCB chief said that the West Indies team will come to Pakistan to play a short series after the PSL, but this will be a one-off agreement and a fresh MoU will be signed.
“Initially, we decided that West Indies will come every year for next five year, but we realised that it would be too costly,” he said.
“A new MoU will be signed. West Indies will come in March and then we will play a triangular series in Florida.”

News In Pictures

SC to decide time period of ineligibility of Nawaz under Article 62 (1)F
CJP seeks details from CAA on movement of private jets from all Airports
Indonesian President calls for firm commitment to democracy
U.S demands Radio Mashaal’s transmission be restored
Complete shutdown observed to mark the Indian Republic Day as Black Day
PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances
‘Free Kashmir’ campaign launched in UK
SC orders JIT to investigate Dr Masood’s revelations
Imran Khan demands JIT probe into child pornography network linked to Zainab’s rape
LHC wants verdict in Zainab murder case seven days after indictment
Pir Sialvi agrees to call off protest after meeting Shehbaz
KPK Cabinet approves amendments in Draft Control of Narcotics Substance Bill 2017

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved