Complete shutdown observed to mark the Indian Republic Day as Black Day
SRINAGAR, January 26: In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on Friday to mark the Indian Republic Day as Black Day. All the business centers and educational institutions remained closed and traffic remained off the roads in occupied Kashmir.
Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The resistance leaders had also called for peaceful demonstrations and rallies across the occupied territory after Friday prayers, on Friday, over the killing spree unleashed by Indian troops across the occupied territory.
However, the puppet authorities put the entire occupied Kashmir especially Srinagar and Jammu under siege. Thousands of Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in every nook and corner of the occupied territory, causing huge inconvenience to the people. The forces’ personnel conducted frisking and checking of vehicles and passengers in Srinagar and other major towns besides carrying out surprise raids in different areas. – Sabah
Complete shutdown observed to mark the Indian Republic Day as Black Day
SRINAGAR, January 26: In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on Friday to mark the Indian Republic Day as Black Day. All the business centers and educational institutions remained closed and traffic remained off the roads in occupied Kashmir.
Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The resistance leaders had also called for peaceful demonstrations and rallies across the occupied territory after Friday prayers, on Friday, over the killing spree unleashed by Indian troops across the occupied territory.
However, the puppet authorities put the entire occupied Kashmir especially Srinagar and Jammu under siege. Thousands of Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in every nook and corner of the occupied territory, causing huge inconvenience to the people. The forces’ personnel conducted frisking and checking of vehicles and passengers in Srinagar and other major towns besides carrying out surprise raids in different areas. – Sabah