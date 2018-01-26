The Railway authorities have reportedly made the railway track between Rawalpindi and Kohat built by the erstwhile Britishers functional for running rail service on this route soon.That they took such a long time in its repair and rehabilitation is a pity.
The Britishers had ,in 1947, left behind a very elaborate rail system in the sub- continent.There was a railway track connecting Tal with Kohat also and a narrow railway track had also been laid in to Manzai which lies at the gateway to South Waziristan.This railway line connected places like Bannu,Lakki and Tank in the way.What is pitiable that instead of building further on this railway infra-structure we could not save it and allowed uprooting of this railway track.The height of our apathy and indifference is illustrated by the fact that most of the railway stations in the way were used as police stations also
Now when the railway track between Rawalpindi and Kohat has been rehabilitated the matter shouldn’t end there.We have to go a long way forward.Work on the railway track lying between Kohat up to Tal as well upto Manzai needs to be undertaken in hand at once and all the railway stations lying in between be done up before restarting passengers rail service as well as goods train on this route.The railway authorities can extend a railway line from Pezu direct to D.I.Khan also as railway track up to Pezu exists already.
The Railway authorities took a very long time to rehabilitate the railway track between Rawalpindi and Kohat.Let us hope they would now work on a war footing on the restoration of railway track between Kohat up to Manzai.
Railway is a poor man’s transport
