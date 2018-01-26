CJP seeks details from CAA on movement of private jets from all Airports

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI, January 26: Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has summoned details from the Civil Aviation Authority regarding the movement of private aircraft over the last 15 days from all airports.
Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been directed to produce the date regarding the movement of all private aircraft at all Pakistani airports today (Saturday, January 27) at the apex court’s Karachi registry.
Additionally, the Chief Justice has also summoned a report regarding inquiries and investigation pertaining to appointments of pilots on the basis of fake degrees.
Sources told a private TV Channel that certain media reports have given air to the notion that many pilots employed by the airlines are not graduates and are holding fake degrees. – Agencies

