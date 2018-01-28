Unless bureaucracy and police are de-politicised, good governance is simply not possible. Law and order would continue to deteriorate further as the administrative machinery, highly politicised as it is, appears to have neither the will nor determination to work by the book. The policemen and the civil servants hesitate to take any step that might annoy their political boss or his party men . The situation is much worse in Sind . In Panjab too the police considers itself to be answerable to the ruling party rather than to the state. Whatever is uttered by the rulers is the word of law .
Incidence of killings in police encounters was once the speciality and hallmark of the Panjab police. Now this disease seems to have spread like an infection in the Sind police too. Unfortunately, a dangerous trend has developed in the police that hardened criminals had better be eliminated by showing them killed in fake police encounters instead of prosecuting them in the court of law and getting them convicted. The former course of action is considered by them to be much easier and quicker. Small wonder many innocent persons get killed in the process at the hands of police. There is a lot of hue and cry in the media and in the civil society, lately, over this dangerous trend. A number of cases have been cited as proofs where persons on mere suspicion were killed in police encounters.
POSTSCRIPT: The recent tour to the Kiwis island of our cricket team has been disastrous , to say the least. It has washed away whatever little good work had been done by it under Sarfaraz’ s captaincy during the past two years or so. With the next World Cup round the corner one wonders whether or not it would be able to bounce back by that time.
Politicisation of administration
