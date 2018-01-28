Pakistan condemns brutal martyrdom of 3 civilians in Occupied Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, January 28: Pakistan has strongly condemned brutal use of force by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, which resulted in martyrdom of three innocent civilians and injuries to several others at Ganowpora in Shopian district.
In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said countering peaceful, unarmed protesters with lethal weapons and direct bullets is a manifestation of state-terrorism being perpetrated by India against Kashmiris on daily basis.
He said Kashmiri young men are being systematically targeted to suppress their will but these cowardly tactics would not succeed.
The Spokesperson said valiant people of Kashmir have proved, time and again that no amount of incarcerations, torture and indiscriminate killings could dissuade them from pursuing their legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination.
He said Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Foreign Office spokesperson also called upon the world community to play its rightful role in facilitating a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Held Kashmir have also strongly condemned the killing of two youth in Shopian by Indian troops during a peaceful protest demonstration.
The Hurriyat forums Chairmen, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said, “Killings of young boys have become a routine affair of trigger-happy forces in Kashmir.”
In a separate statement in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said it is shame that the Indian rights activists, humanists and civil society members have turned deaf, dumb and blind to the butchering of young Kashmiris and the world human rights watchdogs callously watch on doing nothing.
The Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi in a statement said forces’ brutality at Ganawpora in Shopian districts is part of a well-planned strategy to commit genocide of Kashmiri youth. She said that forces fired directly on the upper body parts of the innocent children.
“This is genocide as these forces only intend to kill our innocent children, brothers, elderly and women.” She added that the puppet administration was in connivance with the right-wing organisation, RSS, in the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth.
Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar said, “By resorting to indiscriminate firing at their own will in Shopian, the forces have beaten all records of barbarity.”-DNA
Pakistan condemns brutal martyrdom of 3 civilians in Occupied Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, January 28: Pakistan has strongly condemned brutal use of force by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, which resulted in martyrdom of three innocent civilians and injuries to several others at Ganowpora in Shopian district.
In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said countering peaceful, unarmed protesters with lethal weapons and direct bullets is a manifestation of state-terrorism being perpetrated by India against Kashmiris on daily basis.
He said Kashmiri young men are being systematically targeted to suppress their will but these cowardly tactics would not succeed.
The Spokesperson said valiant people of Kashmir have proved, time and again that no amount of incarcerations, torture and indiscriminate killings could dissuade them from pursuing their legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination.
He said Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Foreign Office spokesperson also called upon the world community to play its rightful role in facilitating a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Held Kashmir have also strongly condemned the killing of two youth in Shopian by Indian troops during a peaceful protest demonstration.
The Hurriyat forums Chairmen, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said, “Killings of young boys have become a routine affair of trigger-happy forces in Kashmir.”
In a separate statement in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said it is shame that the Indian rights activists, humanists and civil society members have turned deaf, dumb and blind to the butchering of young Kashmiris and the world human rights watchdogs callously watch on doing nothing.
The Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi in a statement said forces’ brutality at Ganawpora in Shopian districts is part of a well-planned strategy to commit genocide of Kashmiri youth. She said that forces fired directly on the upper body parts of the innocent children.
“This is genocide as these forces only intend to kill our innocent children, brothers, elderly and women.” She added that the puppet administration was in connivance with the right-wing organisation, RSS, in the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth.
Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar said, “By resorting to indiscriminate firing at their own will in Shopian, the forces have beaten all records of barbarity.”-DNA