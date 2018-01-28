CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed’s killing emerges after two weeks

Image result for CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

KARACHI, January 28: The CCTV footage of Intezar Ahmed’s murder surfaced on Sunday, two weeks after the alleged police killing of 19-year-old teenager in Karachi’s Defence.
Intezar was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of the city on January 13.
The video shows Intezar’s car being intercepted by another car from the front, while a third car and a motorbike also approach and stop to the left of Intezar’s vehicle.
Apart from these, another motorbike stays at a little distance
to the right side of Intezar’s car.
Shortly after the 19-year-old’s vehicle is signalled to go, it is shot at from the back, the footage reveals. The plain-clothed personnel riding the second motorbike and positioned to the right also fire shots at Intezar’s vehicle.
Video also shows that none of the police personnel at the spot is uniformed.
The question rises here as to how could a person differentiate whether the men in plain clothes were police personnel or muggers.-Agencies

News In Pictures

SC orders new JIT to probe anchorperson’s claims
SC summons Nawaz, Tareen in Article 62 (1)F disqualification case tomorrow
Imran Khan claims Rao Anwaar carried out ‘extrajudicial killings’ on the behest of politicians
CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed’s killing emerges after two weeks
Rao Anwaars of Punjab are safe, names not placed on ECL: Tahirul Qadri
Pakistan condemns brutal martyrdom of 3 civilians in Occupied Kashmir
Pakistan, China will enter into a strong military alliance under SCO
Pakistan top T20 ranking after clinching series against New Zealand
Tom Curran stars as England beat Australia to seal 4-1 ODI series victory
Americans choosing to blame Pakistan for 16-year old failure in Afghanistan: Khurram Dastgir
Indian campaigners says Modi turning India into a Hindu supremacist state
SC to decide time period of ineligibility of Nawaz under Article 62 (1)F

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved