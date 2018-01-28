CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed’s killing emerges after two weeks
KARACHI, January 28: The CCTV footage of Intezar Ahmed’s murder surfaced on Sunday, two weeks after the alleged police killing of 19-year-old teenager in Karachi’s Defence.
Intezar was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of the city on January 13.
The video shows Intezar’s car being intercepted by another car from the front, while a third car and a motorbike also approach and stop to the left of Intezar’s vehicle.
Apart from these, another motorbike stays at a little distance
to the right side of Intezar’s car.
Shortly after the 19-year-old’s vehicle is signalled to go, it is shot at from the back, the footage reveals. The plain-clothed personnel riding the second motorbike and positioned to the right also fire shots at Intezar’s vehicle.
Video also shows that none of the police personnel at the spot is uniformed.
The question rises here as to how could a person differentiate whether the men in plain clothes were police personnel or muggers.-Agencies
