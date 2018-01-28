SC summons Nawaz, Tareen in Article 62 (1)F disqualification case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) has served notices to former premier Nawaz Sharif and former secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen to either appear in person or have their counsels attend proceedings in disqualification cases over Article 62 (1)F on January 30.
Nawaz Sharif and Tareen were disqualified in separate cases filed by the opposing political parties with the top court over assets beyond means allegations.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar had remarked during hearing of an other case earlier last week that the top court and judges are entitled to decide the period of disqualification.
Whether it would be for a lifetime, a year or five years, the judges are to decide, CJP has said. Nawaz Sharif, then premier of Pakistan was disqualified over failure to declare all of his assets in a verdict that was delivered on July 28, 2017.
In the following months, PTI secretary general was disqualified while PTI chief Imran Khan was acquitted on petition filed by Hanif Abbasi of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). – Agencies

