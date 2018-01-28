SC orders new JIT to probe anchorperson’s claims

LAHORE, January 28: A number of important decisions were taken on Sunday as the Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed hearing the Zainab rape and murder suo motu case at its Lahore Registry.
Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 in Kasur and found five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem revealed Zainab had been raped and murdered. Later, the authorities succeeded in nabbing the suspect, Imran, said to be a serial killer involved in several similar cases in Kasur.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar began the proceedings by taking up an anchorperson’s allegations, refuted by the government, that the suspect Imran has several bank accounts and is part of an international ring involving government officials.
As the hearing went under way, the video of the anchorperson’s Thursday’s media talk outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad was played.
“You said there is evidence of 37 accounts, please present it,” the chief justice asked the anchorperson.
Appearing before the bench, the anchorperson said several other people are involved in the case, adding that the post-mortem of the Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
victim and DNA tests of suspects were not conducted the right way.
“There’s a coverup,” claimed the anchorperson, and asked the court to inquire from the police where the victim was kept before being killed.
Failing to present a satisfying reply and instead questioning the chief justice’s own practices, the anchorperson was admonished for levelling baseless allegations.
“Your statements are based on hearsay,” the chief justice remarked, adding that he saw the anchorperson’s show at midnight and called him next morning. “What you said [in your show], you have failed to prove [in court],” the chief justice observed.
“The accounts you mentioned don’t exist. Give evidence and I’ll present you a certificate of honesty,” the chief justice remarked.
When the anchorperson said he will ask to leave the court if it continues doubting his claims, the chief justice retorted that he would not be allowed to go anywhere and be placed on the Exit Control List.
The court then ordered the formation of a new joint investigation team (JIT), headed by Federal Investigation Agency Director General Bashir Memon, to investigate the anchorperson’s claims. Two other members of this JIT would be nominated by the court later.
The court had also summoned today the heads of several news organisations as well as senior journalists to assist the court with regards to the anchorperson’s claims and the way forward.
Zainab’s father Amin Ansari addressing the media on January 14 in Kasur. Photo: Geo News
Addressing victim Zainab’s father, Amin Ansari, the court observed that he should cooperate with the police.
The court also barred him and his counsel from talking to the media.
At another point during the hearing, the chief justice expressed remorse and regret at the incident, saying that as a nation and institution, he is embarrassed.
The chief justice also asked Zainab’s father to inform his reader if he ever wants to get in touch.
During the hearing, Zainab’s father demanded legislation to allow the suspect’s public hanging after the chief justice said the law does not permit it.
Ansari said, “If the Parliament can make laws to allow a disqualified person to head a political party, why can’t it do this”.-Agencies
