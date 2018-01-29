RANA SANAULLAH & RAO ANWAAR ARE PRIESTS OF THE SAME TEMPLE
“Donald Trump is worse than any horror story I’ve written” says Stephen King.
In our country we don’t have writers of horror stories. But we do excel in creating LIVE HORROR.
We don’t have Donald Trump either. But we do have Rana Sanaullah. He is an ‘icon’ of his own kind. Any horror story can’t but have a character whose very presence has a blood-curdling impact. An ‘icon’ need not be of ‘saintly’ qualities. A priest of the temple of devils too can have ‘iconic’ dimensions. We do have a temple of devils. And the devils happen to be in positions of the highest authority from where they deliver heart-warming sermons loaded with promises of enviable affluence for the poor and the down-trodden.
These ‘iconic’ devils excel in many areas. Having at and under their command ‘Hit-Squads’ to eliminate ‘unwanted’ characters is one such area. And they have their Rana Sanaullahs and Rao Anwaars to organize Police encounters in which the ‘dangerous’ elements are made to ‘earn’ their
‘deserved’ doom.
Whether or not the victims of the Model Town ‘encounter’ deserved to be handled the way they were handled, has yet to be established. This encounter was unique. Unique in the sense that marauding police of Rana Sanaullah was pitched against unarmed men women and children. Among those shot from point blank range was a pregnant woman—- whose unborn child is unlikely not to get registered an FIR in the world hereafter. Similarly Rana Anwaar’s reputation as an Encounter Specialist too was built on the strategy of getting pitched against unarmed criminals keen to take on the Police.
Rana Sanaullah specialies also in dismissing the worst of HORRORS as frivolous propaganda of the villainsh Media.
His initial response to the Zainab case too was characteristically dismissive.
“So what? Such incidents do happen when parents send out their kids without proper security arrangements!”
RANA SANAULLAH & RAO ANWAAR ARE PRIESTS OF THE SAME TEMPLE
“Donald Trump is worse than any horror story I’ve written” says Stephen King.
In our country we don’t have writers of horror stories. But we do excel in creating LIVE HORROR.
We don’t have Donald Trump either. But we do have Rana Sanaullah. He is an ‘icon’ of his own kind. Any horror story can’t but have a character whose very presence has a blood-curdling impact. An ‘icon’ need not be of ‘saintly’ qualities. A priest of the temple of devils too can have ‘iconic’ dimensions. We do have a temple of devils. And the devils happen to be in positions of the highest authority from where they deliver heart-warming sermons loaded with promises of enviable affluence for the poor and the down-trodden.
These ‘iconic’ devils excel in many areas. Having at and under their command ‘Hit-Squads’ to eliminate ‘unwanted’ characters is one such area. And they have their Rana Sanaullahs and Rao Anwaars to organize Police encounters in which the ‘dangerous’ elements are made to ‘earn’ their
‘deserved’ doom.
Whether or not the victims of the Model Town ‘encounter’ deserved to be handled the way they were handled, has yet to be established. This encounter was unique. Unique in the sense that marauding police of Rana Sanaullah was pitched against unarmed men women and children. Among those shot from point blank range was a pregnant woman—- whose unborn child is unlikely not to get registered an FIR in the world hereafter. Similarly Rana Anwaar’s reputation as an Encounter Specialist too was built on the strategy of getting pitched against unarmed criminals keen to take on the Police.
Rana Sanaullah specialies also in dismissing the worst of HORRORS as frivolous propaganda of the villainsh Media.
His initial response to the Zainab case too was characteristically dismissive.
“So what? Such incidents do happen when parents send out their kids without proper security arrangements!”