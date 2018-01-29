Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari are considered to be the best executioners of the peculiar brand of politics that is practised in this part of the globe. They are past masters in it. While the former has revived the MMA which had once catapulted his party into the citadel of power in the KPK, the latter has been bending over backward in his bid to rehabilitate his party which is in a bad shape in the country. He has launched his son into active politics after a bit of initial hesitation in the hope that the sacrifices of his mother and maternal grandfather might evoke sentiments of sympathy for him once again in the hearts of the people, thus enabling his party to garner sufficient sympathy votes in the forthcoming elections.
The election alliance between Zardari and Maulana sahib at the provincial level in the KPK and Balochistan can stand them in good stead in these two provinces enabling them to win quite a number of seats there.
In the Panjab it is going to be contest among the PPP, PTI and Nawaz League and odds are that no single party would be in a position to form a government on its own. Willy nilly the party amongst them with more votes than others would have to form a coalition government . The same pattern is likely to be repeated in the centre too. In Sind chances are that the PPP would retain its government provided it handled a group of its liking among the urdu speaking community intelligently.
Odds are that we are heading towards coalition governments in the centre as well as in provinces. In the coalition set-ups the PM and the CMs become very weak. They have to perforce waste most of their time in cajoling their coalition partners fearing they might not desert them. A lot of their time is wasted in political wheeling dealing thus making it extremely difficult to implement their election manifesto.
Shrewd politicians
