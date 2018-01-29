Logical end of corruption cases is our top priority: Chairman NAB
ISLAMABAD, January 29: The Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal vowed on Monday that the logical end of all corruption complaints on time was the utmost priority of the NAB. Chairing NAB meeting held at headquarters in Islamabad, head of anti-graft watchdog directed the officials to make sure the procedure of complaints easy and people friendly.
The meeting has reviewed the irregularities complaints received from various institutions and also took vigil look over the step taken in proceeding of the cases.
On the other hand, chairman NAB taking the notice of misappropriation in exploration of precious natural minerals in Chiniot has ordered DG Lahore for the inquiry in awarding contract against the set procedure.
Chairman NAB has also inquired why and in what circumstances the inquiry shelved in past. Chairman NAB refusing to extend the services of NAB Director General HR Shakeel Malik after completion of his deputation period and ordered the withdrawal and return to establishment division after completion of his deputation.-Sabah
