Pervez Khattak directs for timeline progress on 2014 Act for KPK senior citizens
PESHAWAR, January 29: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed for timeline progress on the 2014 act for the senior citizens giving special package and incentives to the senior citizens in the province. The Chief Minister directed for the immediate arrangement for issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards to the disabled.
He was chairing a review meeting on performance of social welfare department and implementation status on senior citizens act 2014 at Chief Minister House Peshawar.
The Chief Minister asked for improved performance in all public sector institutions including Social Welfare Department. He cautioned that the officials falling short of their performance for the achievement of their targets should realize that the government would come hard and would not allow such a lethargic and below standard performance. He directed for immediate finalization of procedure for the appointment of Head of Child Protection and Welfare Commission. The entire task should be finalized within a week.
Pervez Khattak also directed to finalize the package of incentives for the senior citizens under the laid down procedure of the act. The entire task of printing the Sehat Insaf Cards for the destitute, disabled and poor segment of the society should be done as expeditiously as possible. It is strange to see a body established for the social welfare of the people but the officials running the department were falling short of their responsibilities and therefore the goals behind such bodies remained allusive to be availed by the poor. It should be taken an obligation and the officials should devote themselves.
Pervez Khattak asked the officials of social welfare department to communicate their demand within two months to the finance department in order to release resources for the social welfare activities in the province. The department should also show the status of implementation on the guidelines given to it by the government. The department should place order right now for the package for the senior citizens and the Chief Minister directed the Secretary health to look in to the proper finalization of order placement for the printing of Sehat Insaf Cards, preparation of list for the 3 lac 80 thousands senior citizens in collaboration with NADRA adding that the welfare of poor should not be compromise. It is unfortunate that the public servants in most of the cases do not do justice to their responsibilities adding that their attitude would trigger an action against them.-PR
