New JIT formed to investigate Dr. Shahid Masood’s claim

Image result for New JIT formed to investigate Dr. Shahid Masood's claim

ISLAMABAD, January 29: A three-member committee was set up to investigate TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood’s claims that Imran Ali, the prime suspect of Zainab murder case, was a member an international child pornography ring.
Masood also alleged that Imran Ali had 37 local and foreign bank accounts, a claim which was dismissed by the State Bank of Pakistan and Punjab government.
According to the SBP, there was no bank account in the name of Imran Ali anywhere in Pakistan.
The second JIT was formed on the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan which heard the case at Lahore Registry yesterday.
Dr Shahid Masood appeared before the apex court and repeated his allegations. The anchor requested the court to set up a new JIT to probe the matter.
According to a notification issued today, Bashir Memon, Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will head the committee. Anwar Ali, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Asmatullah Junejo, Assistant Inspector General, Islamabad Police, are the two other members. -NNI

News In Pictures

IHC declares petition of anti-judiciary speeches against Nawaz and Maryam admissible
‘Where’s Husain Haqqani’: CJP summons Memogate case file
New JIT formed to investigate Dr. Shahid Masood’s claim
Pervez Khattak directs for timeline progress on 2014 Act for KPK senior citizens
Pakistan to approach Russia, China for military supplies in new regional security policy calibration
Logical end of corruption cases is our top priority: Chairman NAB
CPEC to revolutionize Pakistan & AJK’s economic landscape: Sardar Masood Khan
Players returned in worse shape after time off: Mickey Arthur
11 soldiers killed as militants attack army post near Kabul military academy
SC orders new JIT to probe anchorperson’s claims
SC summons Nawaz, Tareen in Article 62 (1)F disqualification case tomorrow
Imran Khan claims Rao Anwaar carried out ‘extrajudicial killings’ on the behest of politicians

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved