‘Where’s Husain Haqqani’: CJP summons Memogate case file
ISLAMABAD, January 29: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned details of the Memogate case on Monday while hearing a case related to the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis.
The Memogate scandal erupted in 2011 when Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ijaz claimed to have received an ‘anti-army’ memo from Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani for the then-US joint chiefs chairman Admiral Mike Mullen.
The scandal, taken to the Supreme Court by then opposition leader Nawaz Sharif, led to Haqqani’s resignation.
During today’s hearing, the chief justice remarked that the purpose of the proceedings is to give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.
He added that there are some Pakistanis who promised the court to show up but did not return.
Inquiring into the whereabouts of Haqqani, the chief justice asked if he will also be given a right to cast a vote. “Why don’t we issue him a notice and summon him to face the Memogate case,” the chief justice remarked. He then directed the registrar office to take out the Memogate case file and submit it in court. -Agencies
‘Where’s Husain Haqqani’: CJP summons Memogate case file
ISLAMABAD, January 29: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned details of the Memogate case on Monday while hearing a case related to the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis.
The Memogate scandal erupted in 2011 when Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ijaz claimed to have received an ‘anti-army’ memo from Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani for the then-US joint chiefs chairman Admiral Mike Mullen.
The scandal, taken to the Supreme Court by then opposition leader Nawaz Sharif, led to Haqqani’s resignation.
During today’s hearing, the chief justice remarked that the purpose of the proceedings is to give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.
He added that there are some Pakistanis who promised the court to show up but did not return.
Inquiring into the whereabouts of Haqqani, the chief justice asked if he will also be given a right to cast a vote. “Why don’t we issue him a notice and summon him to face the Memogate case,” the chief justice remarked. He then directed the registrar office to take out the Memogate case file and submit it in court. -Agencies