The flag-beaers of idolatry are themselves calling for their own removal from The House of God
For the umpteenth time in my life I am recalling Shelley’s ‘Ode to the West Wind’.
Trumpet of Prophecy O Wind!
If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind…..
Winter in the northern hemisphere is a symbol of desolation. The leaves grow lifeless and fall. And the trees become barren. A desperate struggle for survival is visible everywhere. In this state, what sustains life is Hope. Rather ‘the’ Hope. The Hope that, behind every winter will come marching a spring.
Shelley could smell the arrival of the spring from the wind coming from the West. He called this wind the ‘Trumpet of Prophecy’.
As I am constrained to call Imran Khan the Trumpet of Change”.
There has been no looking back for him since the 31st day of October 2011. The trumpet was blown on that epoch-making day. It grew louder and louder in the days and weeks that followed, till its roar acquired ‘deafening’ crescendo on the 25th of December 2011.
The year 2012 has dawned, with one and one message only— Change. Such is the power of this message that even those against whom this change is envisioned and sought, are lending their voices to the call for change.
Prime Minister Gilani is speaking of change. Mian Nawaz Sharif is speaking of change. It is as though the flag-bearers of idolatry are themselves calling for their own removal from the House of God.
Should I move from Shelley to Poe who glorified the tidal waves of the oceans?
“When the tide comes
Everything is swept away.”
Beware O Winter!
Thy time to leave is approaching.
Change is to arrive in a tidal wave—spelling doom for those who want spring for themselves, and winter for the Nation.
Initially published on 03-01-2012
The flag-beaers of idolatry are themselves calling for their own removal from The House of God
For the umpteenth time in my life I am recalling Shelley’s ‘Ode to the West Wind’.
Trumpet of Prophecy O Wind!
If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind…..
Winter in the northern hemisphere is a symbol of desolation. The leaves grow lifeless and fall. And the trees become barren. A desperate struggle for survival is visible everywhere. In this state, what sustains life is Hope. Rather ‘the’ Hope. The Hope that, behind every winter will come marching a spring.
Shelley could smell the arrival of the spring from the wind coming from the West. He called this wind the ‘Trumpet of Prophecy’.
As I am constrained to call Imran Khan the Trumpet of Change”.
There has been no looking back for him since the 31st day of October 2011. The trumpet was blown on that epoch-making day. It grew louder and louder in the days and weeks that followed, till its roar acquired ‘deafening’ crescendo on the 25th of December 2011.
The year 2012 has dawned, with one and one message only— Change. Such is the power of this message that even those against whom this change is envisioned and sought, are lending their voices to the call for change.
Prime Minister Gilani is speaking of change. Mian Nawaz Sharif is speaking of change. It is as though the flag-bearers of idolatry are themselves calling for their own removal from the House of God.
Should I move from Shelley to Poe who glorified the tidal waves of the oceans?
“When the tide comes
Everything is swept away.”
Beware O Winter!
Thy time to leave is approaching.
Change is to arrive in a tidal wave—spelling doom for those who want spring for themselves, and winter for the Nation.
Initially published on 03-01-2012