U19 World Cup: India thrash Pakistan to book final berth
India produced an outstanding all-round performance to book their place in the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 World Cup final by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in Christchurch on Tuesday.
On a day where nothing went right for the Boys in Green, it was India’s captain Prithvi Shaw who won the toss and opted to bat first.
His decision proved a correct one as the Boys in Blue posted more than competitive total of 272 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs. The star of the show was right-handed batsman Shubman Gill, who scored his team’s first century of the tournament and finished with 102 off 94 balls with the help of seven fours.
For Pakistan, right-arm pacer Muhammad Musa was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four, whereas his new-ball partner Arshad Iqbal claimed three wickets.
In reply, young Pakistan teams kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for just 69 in the 30th over.
Only three players managed to get into double figures, where wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir finished with the top score of 18.
For India, right-arm pacer Ishan Porel was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets and just gave away 17 runs in his six overs.
For his outstanding batting performance, Gill was named player of the match. Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in the third place playoff on Thursday, whereas India will face Australia in the final on Saturday.
