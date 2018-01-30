More people get killed in road accidents every year than persons dying of cancer or heart failure. Our traffic system requires drastic reforms from top to bottom in every department for bringing back sanity on roads. The entire traffic system needs a thorough overhauling. There is no gainsaying the fact that undeserving persons are being issued driving licenses and laxity is being shown in issuing them to even medically unfit persons. There is no foolproof system of checking whether or not the driving licences once issued are being renewed on time. No body knows whether or not the vehicles plying on roads are also road worthy or not and whether or not their periodic inspection is being done to ascertain their fitness.
The traffic police is also showing carelessness in implementing effectively the traffic laws on the roads. The traffic sergeants look the other way as the drivers indulge in overspeeding. The motor cyclists neither wear helmets nor ply in the lanes meant for them on roads. The drivers, more often than not,don’t wear belts. In short,there is complete lawlessness on the roads. There is no system in vogue to know whether the person on the wheels are under the spell of alcohol. Small wonder road accidents are on the increase by the day in which invaluable lives are lost.
The western countries have managed to bring down incidence of road accidents on their roads by implementing traffic laws ruthlessly. Unless we also enforce them without any discrimination it won’t be possible for us to restore sanity on our roads.
Road accidents galore
